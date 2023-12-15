The Giants need to get this underrated receiver more involved

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In the New York Giants’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, WR Isaiah Hodgins hauled in his first touchdown grab of the season. After turning into a scoring machine toward the end of last season, Hodgins has been mostly absent from the game plan this year. His most recent performance should demonstrate to the coaching staff that they need to get Hodgins more involved for the remainder of this season.

Isaiah Hodgins made an impact in Week 14

In the Giants’ Week 14 win over the Green Bay Packers, Hodgins scored his first touchdown of the season on a tough grab in the back of the end zone, lasered into a tight window by Tommy DeVito:

Hodgins finished the game with two catches for 22 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. Hodgins has not been thoroughly involved in the game plan this season, but when he was asked to make a play on Monday night, the 25-year-old wideout delivered.

The Giants have taken Hodgins out of the gameplan this season

Even still, despite his production on Monday night, Hodgins was only on the field for 36% of the team’s offensive snaps. This season, he’s played only 47% of offensive snaps this season — a huge dropoff from the 78% of snaps he played in his eight games with Big Blue in 2022.

While playing an abundance of snaps last year, Hodgins was arguably New York’s most productive receiver. He recorded 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns in eight games with all four of those scores coming in the final five games of the year.

Hodgins then went on to have the best game of his career in the Giants’ Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings, posting a career-high 105 yards on eight receptions and one clutch touchdown.

After lighting it up in the playoffs, the expectation was that Hodgins’ role in the offense would significantly increase this season. However, after the offense struggled to score points early in the season, Hodgins saw his role diminish. He went from playing 75% of the team’s snaps in Week 2 to just 23% of the team’s snaps by Week 6.

Hodgins was incredibly productive for the Giants and flashed potential last season. He reminded fans and the Giants’ coaches what kind of talent he possesses on his touchdown grab in Week 14. As Big Blue makes a final push toward the playoffs, Hodgins needs to see his role increase in an effort to boost the offensive production even further.