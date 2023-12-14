Analytics give Giants a slim chance of making the postseason

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are fighting for a playoff spot on a three-game winning streak with a 5-8 record. They sit just one game behind the seventh-seed Green Bay Packers, who they just beat on Monday night. In order to steal that Wild Card spot from Green Bay, however, Big Blue has to pull off a few more upset wins down the final stretch of the season.

The Giants may be hopeful to secure a playoff spot by the end of the season, but that outcome is unlikely. The analytics from Pro Football Focus project the Giants to finish the season with the lowest win total of any of the teams remaining in the hunt.

The Giants have a very slim chance of reaching the playoffs

According to Pro Football Focus, the G-Men are projected to finish the year with 6.4 wins and currently possess just a 4.15% chance of making the playoffs. Their chances of making it through the postseason and winning the Super Bowl are nearly nonexistent at 0.01%.

Despite the season being out of reach according to the data, the Giants are not playing like a team devoid of postseason aspirations. They have picked up their play in recent weeks, improving their record to 5-8 after a putrid 2-8 start to the season.

With a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, New York would creep even closer to the seventh seed. They would jump the Saints in the standings before embarking on a tough final three games of the season.

But within those final three matchups are the Los Angeles Rams — another team currently sitting in front of the Giants in the standings. A win over both the Saints and the Rams would go a long way toward reaching the playoff bracket. But two matchups remaining against the 10-3 Eagles leave the G-Men with minimal hope for an unlikely playoff berth.