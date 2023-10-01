Why the Giants’ passing offense could explode in Week 4

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense has struggled to take off this season despite adding a slew of new playmakers and entering the year with high expectations. However, in Week 4, New York’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks provides them with a big opportunity to finally see their passing offense explode.

The Seattle Seahawks’ zone-heavy coverage is getting exposed

The Seahawks deploy a zone-heavy defensive scheme that has been getting exposed through the first three weeks of the season. According to Pro Football Focus, Seattle has been “among the most zone-heavy defenses in the NFL this season,” running zone coverage on 85.8% of their defensive snaps. However, they are not grading out well in pass coverage.

Seattle has not fared particularly well in coverage from zone defense, earning just a 47.7 coverage grade (31st) and allowing 7.08 yards per coverage snap — the fourth most in the league. Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus

While facing this zone-heavy scheme, the Giants will have some opportunities to create big plays downfield.

Six of Darius Slayton’s nine receptions this season have come against zone coverage, totaling 71 of his 109 receiving yards. Slayton could be in line for a big game against the Seahawks this Monday night.

Quarterbacks are putting up big numbers against Seattle

The Seahawks have been getting picked apart by opposing quarterbacks this season. Seattle is allowing 328.0 passing yards per game, the second-most of any team in the league.

Just last week, the Seahawks let Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Andy Dalton toss for 361 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on the road.

Giants QB Daniel Jones has struggled to put up big numbers this season, but this Week 4 matchup presents him with a massive opportunity. Jones has totaled just 562 passing yards through three games this season (a career-low 187.3 yards per game).

In Week 2, though, Big Blue’s signal-caller demonstrated his ability to make plays through the air, passing for 321 yards and two touchdowns. With a favorable matchup on Monday night, the Giants will need Jones to rise to the occasion and turn in another performance reminiscent of his Week 2 outing.

The Giants have enough playmakers to put up points

It’s been a quiet season so far for the Giants’ group of playmakers. TE Darren Waller is still searching for his first touchdown with Big Blue, but there is a good chance he could find the end zone on Monday night. In three of the past four Monday night games in his career, Waller has managed to score a touchdown.

Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt could also get more involved in the game plan considering his ability to produce against zone coverage. He has only two receptions on the season, but those two big catches went for a total of 89 yards. Both receptions came against zone coverage.

Entering Week 4 with a 1-2 record, the New York Giants need to secure a primetime win at home. With the offense struggling this season, this favorable matchup against the Seahawks’ struggling pass defense could serve as a get-right game for Big Blue.