Giants’ 2nd-year offensive lineman being thrust into a tough spot

Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) hands off the ball during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium . Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been dramatically impacted by the absence of star left tackle Andrew Thomas. After inking a significant five-year, $117.5 million extension before the season’s commencement, Thomas’ presence is sorely missed, especially by quarterback Daniel Jones, who finds himself with limited time to execute in the pocket.

The Pressure on Josh Ezeudu

Stepping in for Thomas, second-year lineman Josh Ezeudu is facing a steep learning curve. While he boasts experience as a tackle from his college days, this season is his first real test against the relentless defenses of the NFL.

The 24-year-old Ezeudu has shown glimpses of his potential in a few games. Nonetheless, he found himself under pressure against the formidable San Francisco 49ers defense, succumbing to four pressures and incurring a penalty. However, it’s noteworthy that until Week 3, Ezeudu had allowed just one pressure over 82 offensive snaps. While he possesses the physique to hold off defenders, the challenge escalates when faced with top-tier pass rushers.

Seattle Seahawks’ Defensive Threats

The Seattle Seahawks are no slouch when it comes to mounting pressure, ranking 12th in pass rushing, as per PFF statistics. Their defensive lineup boasts the likes of Mario Edwards Jr., Boye Mafe, Jarran Reed, Uchenna Nwosu, and Darrell Taylor. Notably, Nwosu has already clocked nine pressures this season. Moreover, the combined efforts of Reed and Edwards Jr. have resulted in 22 total pressures and two sacks.

Giants’ Interior Offensive Line under Spotlight

Considering the Seahawks’ defensive prowess, Ezeudu might find some respite. However, the Giants’ interior offensive line is set for a testing time. This puts the spotlight on left guard Ben Bredeson, center John Michael-Schmitz, and right guard Marcus McKethan. Their performance could be pivotal, especially with potential Wild Card ramifications looming in the future.