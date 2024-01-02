Why the Giants need to retain HC Brian Daboll despite shaky 2023 season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has seen a negative shift in the win column in 2023, which has caused some to question whether he should remain in his role next season.

Giants: Brian Daboll Has Mid-Season Success to Help Him Remain as HC

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report rationalized Daboll’s situation and made the case that Joe Mara and the Giants’ front office should stick with him into 2024, saying in part:

“Sunday’s game, though, is the latest example of why Daboll’s job should be safe for the time being,” Knox posed.

“The Giants might not end the 2023 season on a winning streak. However, they’re finishing with enough drive and momentum to suggest that Daboll can turn things around quickly in 2024—if general manager Joe Schoen can provide him with an improved roster.”

The Giants were within two points of picking up their sixth victory of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Though they suffered a 26-25 loss, the job Daboll has done in developing his young talent and galvanizing the team to a three-game win streak after Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries midway through the season is commendable.

This year starkly contrasts in comparison to the Giants’ 9-7 campaign in 2022. Much of that can be attributed to a litany of injuries across his starting 11 on both sides of the football.

Will a Healthy Roster With Rookie Talent Be a Recipe For Daboll’s Success Next Year?

Encouragingly, the Giants are slated for a top-five pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, opening the door for the franchise to revamp their offensive line and luck up on a top quarterback prospect.

With a better roster, Daboll will be better positioned to replicate his 2022 NFL Coach of the Year season next year and help the Giants reach the playoffs again.

Plus, he’s under contract for three more years. Daboll is worth the benefit of the doubt.