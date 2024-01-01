Giants lose offensive tackle to torn quad

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have had a significant number of issues with their offensive line this season, a regular occurrence for a team that has failed miserably to build a competent unit. The only stand-out performer is Andrew Thomas, who the Giants signed to a big contract extension prior to the 2023 season.

However, management believes that second-year tackle Evan Neal would take a big step forward, but unfortunately, he suffered a fractured left ankle and was placed on injured reserve this past week. Neal’s lack of development certainly leaves some unanswered questions, but the Giants found a competent backup in Tyre Phillips, who they released during training camp and scooped back up off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad to help reinforce the line.

The Giants Have Now Lost Phillips For the Rest of the Season

Phillips has played over 500 snaps this season but went down in Week 17 with a torn quad, ending his season prematurely as he heads into free agency. The 26-year-old had given up 20 pressures and two sacks over that timeframe, not the worst numbers in comparison with what the Giants had previously.

The problem was that Phillips is a poor run blocker but is competent in pass protection, leaving the Giants a bit vulnerable in some respects.

Nonetheless, with Phillips going down, Matt Peart is set to take over in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants simply can’t leave the right tackle position in this state as we head into the off-season — they will have to either draft a talented replacement or find a competent player in free agency to compete with Neal, if not completely dethrone him. With Neal’s struggles, it is safe to say that the idea of moving him inside to guard may be a bit more palpable.