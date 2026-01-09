The New York Giants are going “all-in” on their pursuit of former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, but many reporters and analysts have circled the Miami Dolphins as a fierce competitor for his services.

The Dolphins’ interest in Harbaugh is well documented, and their recent general manager search seemed to play into the idea that they would attempt to steal Harbaugh from the Giants. Los Angeles Chargers assistant GM and long-time Harbaugh collaborator Chad Alexander was a finalist in their GM search — a move that seemed set up to bring Harbaugh to South Beach.

However, Giants fans can feel at ease now that they know there will be no Machiavellian tactics from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. The Dolphins hired Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager on Friday morning, eliminating the possibility of a Harbaugh-Alexander team-up — but not totally eliminating the threat of the Dolphins.

Giants vs. Dolphins: Who Will Land John Harbaugh?

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Dolphins’ “philosophy” throughout this cycle has been to “secure the right general manager and commit to that person’s vision for the future of the franchise,” rather than pairing a general manager with a pre-ordained head coaching pick.

So now the Dolphins will kick off their search for their next head coach, and Harbaugh will undoubtedly be on that list. However, the Dolphins don’t have their anticipated ace-in-the-hole in Alexander to recruit him.

That being said, Harbaugh and Ross do have a strong relationship, which could attract the former 2019 NFL Coach of the Year to South Beach.

But, realistically, the Giants present the better opportunity for Harbaugh. Here’s why:

A Quarterback Already in Place

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the most significant advantage New York holds is the presence of Jaxson Dart. While the Dolphins are currently navigating a messy quarterback situation—having benched Tua Tagovailoa during the 2025 season and facing a massive contract deadlock—the Giants have a young quarterback who showed flashes of brilliance during his debut campaign.

For a 63-year-old like Harbaugh who will want to win right away, the opportunity to bypass a stressful bridge-quarterback phase and immediately begin coaching a high-upside starter is a massive selling point.

A Roster Ready for Rebuild

While the Dolphins have been aggressive, they are also cap-strapped and may need to surrender a king’s ransom of picks to move up in the 2026 draft for a quarterback like Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza.

According to current projections from OverTheCap, the Dolphins are approximately $23 million over the 2026 salary cap.

The Giants, conversely, have a healthy cap situation and a top-five draft pick, offering Harbaugh the chance to build the roster in his image.

A Defensive Foundation Built for the “Harbaugh Way”

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants offer a front seven that is perfectly tailored to Harbaugh’s physical philosophy. New York’s defense is anchored by the most dominant interior force in the NFL, Dexter Lawrence II, and talented edge rushers in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

For a coach who has spent his career building winning programs around a tough defensive identity, the opportunity to inherit an established, elite defensive line—rather than rebuilding one from scratch in Miami—is a massive competitive advantage.

In a division defined by the trenches, the Giants provide Harbaugh with the immediate defensive line necessary to dominate the line of scrimmage from Day 1.