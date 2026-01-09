The New York Giants are going “all-in” on John Harbaugh as their next head coach following his recent firing from the Baltimore Ravens. But the Giants are not alone in this race, as over half a dozen teams are pursuing the former NFL Coach of the Year.

The Giants seem to have a pretty good shot at landing Harbaugh amidst all of the competition, though, as he reportedly views their job opening favorably.

John Harbaugh Admires the Giants

According to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, despite the noise connecting Harbaugh to Miami, the former Ravens boss remains highly interested in the Giants’ head coaching vacancy.

“Miami needs to be respected as a serious threat for John Harbaugh, no question, but there is no done deal there,” O’Connor reported. “I’ve been told that Harbaugh is still very interested in the Giants, still a big admirer of John Mara’s, and still intrigued by Jaxson Dart and other roster pieces.”

The Jaxson Dart Effect

The Giants are widely considered to be among the top head coaching destinations in this offseason’s cycle. The presence of rising star QB Jaxson Dart has some coaching candidates confident they could experience a quick turnaround. Dart’s rookie-season flashes have made the New York job arguably the most desirable opening on the market.

Coupled with Dart is the presence of a stable ownership group led by team president John Mara, who has league-wide respect. On the defensive side of the ball, there are pieces, too, such as Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Dexter Lawrence, among others.

Harbaugh fits the billing for what the Giants want and need from their next head coach: he is an experienced program-builder who can hire an elite staff and rebuild a locker room’s culture.

But do the Giants fit what Harbaugh is looking for? It seems as though they do, according to this report, with Dart being a primary attraction point.

A Stabilizing Force for Big Blue

After 18 seasons in Baltimore, where he amassed a 180–113 regular-season record and a Super Bowl XLVII title, Harbaugh is viewed as the stabilizing force necessary to end a decade-long cycle of coaching turnover for Big Blue.

A pivotal factor in Harbaugh’s attraction to the Giants is the presence of young quarterback Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart represents a moldable franchise cornerstone — something many of the other coaching vacancies don’t possess at the quarterback position.

While the Giants finished a disappointing 3–13 in 2025, the prospect of pairing a Hall of Fame-caliber coach with a high-upside rookie signal-caller has made the New York job arguably the most desirable opening on the market.

Giants Face Competition for Harbaugh

Despite the mutual interest, the Giants face stiff competition from the Miami Dolphins, who entered the fray after firing Mike McDaniel on January 8, 2026.

With an interview expected as early as this weekend, the Giants’ front office is moving aggressively to secure Harbaugh, while also considering other candidates like Kevin Stefanski to lead the franchise into its next era.