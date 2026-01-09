Breakups in the NFL are rarely amicable. Usually, when a head coach is fired midseason, the exit is followed by silence or leaked grievances about dysfunction. Yet, in a surprising twist that could reshape the New York Giants‘ future, former head coach Brian Daboll is doing the exact opposite. Despite being let go earlier this year in favor of interim coach Mike Kafka, Daboll has reportedly been a significant advocate for the organization behind the scenes.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Daboll has given “rave reviews” to prospective coaching candidates who have reached out to him regarding the state of the franchise. His praise has centered on two critical pillars: the quality of the ownership group and the potential of young quarterback Jaxson Dart.

A Class Act Aiding the Search

It is rare for a coach to sell a job he just lost, but Daboll’s endorsement is serving as a massive green light for high-profile candidates. The Giants are currently staring down a full reconstruction of their coaching staff, and having a former employee vouch for the Mara and Tisch families helps dispel narratives of instability.

This endorsement comes at a crucial time as General Manager Joe Schoen navigates a star-studded interview list. The Giants have already completed interviews with experienced leaders like Raheem Morris, Antonio Pierce, and Kevin Stefanski. The search is set to ramp up even further with scheduled meetings for Mike McCarthy and the current “white whale” of the coaching cycle, John Harbaugh.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Jaxson Dart Factor

While ownership stability is important, the real jewel of the Giants’ opening is Jaxson Dart. Daboll’s praise of the young quarterback reinforces what many around the league already suspect: the Giants have their franchise signal-caller.

For an incoming head coach, walking into a situation with a talented quarterback on a rookie contract is the “golden ticket.” It provides the salary cap flexibility to build a loaded roster while offering the stability of a known commodity under center. With Dart already showing flashes of brilliance, the new coach won’t have to endure the dreaded “QB purgatory” that dooms so many tenures before they begin.

Battle for Harbaugh

The Giants made it clear they are looking for experience to help rebuild the program, and reports indicate that John Harbaugh is high on their wish list. However, landing him won’t be a layup. The Giants need a bit of luck, especially with the Miami Dolphins head coaching job recently becoming vacant—a destination that offers warm weather and its own roster perks.

Nonetheless, Daboll’s “rave reviews” might just be the tiebreaker the Giants need. In a league where reputation is everything, hearing a fired coach speak highly of the culture and the quarterback makes the New York job look significantly more attractive than the typical reclamation project.