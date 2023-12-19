Why Giants sticking with Tommy DeVito is important for the future

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a talented rookie quarterback in Tommy DeVito who has shown he can deliver wins for the franchise. Should the Giants invest in DeVito long term with many variables surrounding the future of the position?

Giants: Coach Daboll Not Quitting on DeVito After One Loss

Per Giants.com, head coach Brian Daboll had this to say about his decision to stick with DeVito as the starter despite their most recent Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints:

“He’s earned it. I’m not going to make a week-to-week change. He’s earned it. It’s not always going to be perfect, but he’s earned the opportunity to play.”

Daboll’s confidence in DeVito is a positive sign for the rest of the season and potentially into future seasons with the franchise. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor made his return from a rib injury that kept him out since Week 11 in the Giants’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Taylor being the first man up after injured starting QB Daniel Jones, Daboll elected to stick with DeVito, who at the time had won two straight games and a Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for his efforts in their 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12.

Are the Giants Ready to Make DeVito Their Quarterback of the Future?

DeVito was able to add a third win to their streak before it came to an end this past Sunday. Regardless, he will take the field under center against the Philadelphia Eagles in their next Monday Night Football outing.

Beyond that, the Giants currently own the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and have a plethora of talented quarterbacks to choose from. Should they lose more than they win to close out the season, their chances of entering the top three will grow.

USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye have been the two QBs at the top of most draft boards, but Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels would give the G-Men yet another dynamic dual threat. The likelihood that they go with a quarterback in the first round is overwhelming, so while DeVito is enjoying his time under the sun, he’ll need to keep it up to prevent that sun from going down.