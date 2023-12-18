Options to fix the Giants’ offensive line this offseason

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ loss to the New Orleans Saints highlighted just how poor their offensive line has been this season. With their playoff hopes dying out, many Giants fans have begun to turn their attention to the offseason, seeking ways for their team to finally fix their offensive line woes.

Drafting a stud prospect

The Giants are likely to land a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, putting them in position to land the class’s top offensive line prospect. Some of the names that stand out are Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Notre Dame’s Joe Alt — two incredible offensive tackle prospects who could secure the position for years to come.

While drafting a top offensive line prospect is enticing, the impact of a rookie would likely be minimal. Rookie offensive linemen typically struggle to adjust to the professional level and fail to make an impact early in their careers. If the G-Men want to improve their offensive line next season, they will want to target veteran offensive linemen in free agency who can make an instant impact upon signing.

Free agents who could bolster the Giants’ offensive line

The offensive lineman market is always uber-competitive in the offseason as teams will always need support upfront. This offseason, there will be a slew of names for Big Blue to target, though they will likely find themselves in a bidding war for the top talents.

If the Giants want to address the interior of their line, they should look no further than offensive guard Robert Hunt. This season with the Miami Dolphins, Hunt has established himself as one of the top talents in the upcoming free agency class. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound right guard has surrendered just five pressures on 495 snaps this season (PFF).

Kevin Zeitler, a familiar face for the Giants, will also be a coveted free agent this offseason. He’s surrendered 17 pressures this season for the Ravens and continued to be one of the league’s most consistent veteran offensive linemen. Perhaps a reunion could be beneficial.

Addressing the tackle position might be even more challenging, however. The market at offensive tackle is thin, though highlighted by names such as Mike Onwenu and Jonah Williams. Finding a capable right tackle to compete with Evan Neal next season will be a priority.