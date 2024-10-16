Who will be the Giants’ starting left tackle with Andrew Thomas sidelined?

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were hit with devastating news on Tuesday evening as it was reported that superstar left tackle Andrew Thomas could be out for the rest of the season. Thomas suffered a serious foot injury in Week 6 that might require surgery which would prematurely end his 2024-25 season. With Thomas out of the lineup, the Giants have a massive void to fill on the offensive line. They will need to figure out who will start at left tackle in his place.

The Giants could turn to last year’s backup left tackle

Once Thomas went down last season with a hamstring injury that kept him out for seven weeks, the Giants called upon 2022 third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu to step in. He started five games for the G-Men in the 2023-24 season but greatly struggled, dealt with injuries, and eventually rotated out of the starting five.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his struggles last season, Ezeudu is listed as the team’s second-string left tackle and seems to be in line to start with Thomas out. Ezeudu earned a 42.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade last season across 266 snaps, surrendering 12 pressures and five sacks on the campaign. Now, with Thomas out, he could be back in the starting lineup.

Could the Giants flip their right tackle to the left side?

Veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has started all six games for the Giants this season and has been excellent. He has yet to surrender a single sack this season and has earned a 72.3 PFF pass-blocking grade. Eluemunor has solidified a right tackle position that previously plagued the team’s success for years, but could he be moved to the left side of the line?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eluemunor has experience previously playing left tackle. Despite primarily playing left tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, Eluemunor had to start two games at left tackle due to injuries on the Raiders’ offensive line in 2023. He did not allow a sack in either one of those starts. Eluemuunor has logged 421 career snaps at left tackle. Considering the importance of protecting the quarterback’s blindside, moving Eluemunor to the left side might be the best way to offset the loss of Thomas.

Could Evan Neal save his career at left tackle?

Former first-round draft bust Evan Neal could also be an option — albeit an unlikely one — for the left tackle position. The 2022 seventh-overall pick has spent the season on the bench after missing the summer practices while recovering from an ankle injury. Neal was the Giants’ starting right tackle over the last two seasons.

During his time as the Giants’ starting right tackle, Neal was a liability and consistently graded out as the worst player at his position in the NFL. However, with some time off to develop under new offensive line Carmen Bricillo, perhaps Neal could take strides in his game. He did play left tackle in his collegiate career before transitioning to the right side in the pros. He could make a move back to the left side or get back into the starting lineup at right tackle again if Eluemunor makes the switch to left tackle.