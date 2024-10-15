Giants’ All-Pro left tackle feared to have suffered season-ending foot injury

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

The latest update surrounding New York Giants’ All-Pro left tackle Andrew Thomas’ foot injury is approaching the worst-case scenario, as Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports that Thomas may need to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured foot.

Giants’ Andrew Thomas could miss the rest of the season with a foot injury

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Undoubtedly, missing him for the remainder of the season would be a tremendous blow to a Giants team clinging on to climbing back into the NFC East division race. Thomas underwent an MRI following Sunday’s 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and it is clear that the results were not encouraging.

If Thomas does have to miss the rest of the season, then it would be the second consecutive season that the star left tackle will have missed a significant amount of time with an injury. Last season, a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 completely derailed not just his season, but the Giants as a whole.

The Giants’ offensive line will have to step up in Thomas’ absence

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The team would allow a franchise record 85 sacks last season, with Thomas appearing in just 10 games. New York made additions to their offensive line during the offseason such as signing Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. to prevent such an occurrence from happening again, but now the front lines will be without their best offensive lineman for a considerable amount of time.

Before this injury, every starter on the Giants’ offensive line had appeared in all six games so far this season, and they performed remarkably better than last season. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones finally seemed to have a clean pocket on the majority of his dropbacks, which has led to an improved season from him individually.

It is unclear who will have to step up and fill the void that will be left by Thomas, but this is nonetheless a stunning development for the Giants’ offense. The injury bug has bitten them hard in recent weeks, and being that they are sitting at a 2-4 record and last place in the NFC East, the outlook for the remainder of the season just got a lot more bleak.