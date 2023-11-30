Who should the Giants start at QB after the bye week?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have another decision to make at quarterback. Currently on their bye week, Big Blue will likely be getting backup QB Tyrod Taylor back from injured reserve this week, paving the way for his return to the starting lineup in Week 14. However, the recent success of Tommy DeVito may give the coaching staff pause on returning Taylor to his starting position.

Brian Daboll has yet to declare a starter

Despite DeVito’s recent success filling in as the G-Men’s starting quarterback, head coach Brian Daboll has yet to declare a starter after the bye week. Taylor has been “getting better” and Daboll said “We’ll see” when asked about his potential return after the bye week.

Taylor has been on injured reserve since Week 8 after suffering a rib injury against the Jets. DeVito has been filling in ever since Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending ACL tear in Week 9.

Daboll said the decision to name a starter is something he and the coaching staff will discuss during the bye week.

“I’d say we’ll have all discussions collectively about it and make a decision,” Daboll told reporters.

Should the Giants start Tommy DeVito or Tyrod Taylor?

Starting Tyrod may give New York the best chance to win. He’s a 13th-year NFL veteran who kept the Giants competitive in his three starts this season, going 1-2 and throwing two touchdowns to zero interceptions in that span.

However, starting DeVito would afford the front office with extra film for evaluation in the offseason.

DeVito, a 25-year-old rookie, has taken massive steps forward in his development and is blossoming into a capable NFL quarterback. He’s 2-1 as the starter this season, throwing for 523 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in those three games.

The Giants may have a long-term backup in DeVito and giving him additional playing time this season would only aid in his development. By letting DeVito start, the Giants could secure themselves a long-term backup quarterback with developmental upside.