Where the Giants stand in the 2025 NFL Draft’s 1st round after loss to Commanders

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants fell to 2-7 on the season after suffering yet another crushing loss in Week 9 to the Washington Commanders. At this point in the season, the attention has shifted towards the upcoming draft as opposed to snagging a playoff berth.

The Giants are in the running for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Last year, New York had the sixth overall pick in the draft after going 4-3 in their last seven games of the regular season. Rather than trading up to draft a quarterback, they stayed pat and drafted wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has been a stud so far in his rookie campaign.

According to Tankathon, the Giants would be in a similar position if the season ended today, as they currently hold the seventh overall pick in the first round. That draft position could easily change next week, as they are one of seven teams that are tied for the worst record in the NFL this season.

The Giants will enter the offseason with a few major needs, most notably at quarterback and in the secondary. New York beefed up the offensive line and added Brian Burns for the defense this past offseason, so now they will need to focus on the skill positions to get them back into playoff contention.

The Giants have a massive need at quarterback

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A change that is most likely to occur for the Giants next season is at quarterback, as Daniel Jones continues to have more of the same struggles that have followed him for six seasons. ESPN’s Jordan Reid said that Miami standout Cam Ward would be the “perfect fit” for the Giants, but the Heisman candidate might not be available by the time their pick rolls around if it stays at pick No. 7.

Other quarterbacks that are expected to be selected within the top 10 are Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Penn State’s Drew Allar. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier could creep into the top 10 if he finishes the college football season strong, leaving New York with another option as they look for answers at the most important position.

As the season winds down, the focus will be on what pick the Giants will be selecting in the upcoming draft. While it is not expected that they will actively tank to pursue a better draft pick, a higher draft pick could put them in a better position to compete in the years ahead.