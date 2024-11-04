Giants star receiver has no explanation for lack of production: ‘I don’t call the plays’

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are on a four-game losing streak following their home loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Their offense has been stagnant throughout the season, averaging a league-worst 15.4 points per game. When asked about the offense’s recent struggles, star rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had no answers following the loss to Washington.

Malik Nabers called the Giants’ playcalling into question

Nabers was held mostly in check throughout much of the Giants’ Week 9 matchup. He finished the game with nine receptions for 59 yards as the team’s leading receiver, however, his 6.6 yards per reception were a career-low and he barely touched the ball in the first half. He was asked about his lack of production following the game:

"I don't call the plays, so I mean, I don't know," Nabers said postgame per Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. "When you run the clock out in the first half, you're scratching in the second half to try to score points, as many as possible. As an offense, you've got to be versatile. You've got to be able to run. You've got to be able to pass. You can't pick between half and half what you want to do. But like I said, I'm not the playcaller."

Nabers’s postgame comments raised eyebrows among fans. While he didn’t blatantly call out head coach and playcaller Brian Daboll, many fans interpreted the comments as Nabers throwing his coach under the bus. However, other fans have agreed with Nabers, expressing confusion with the playcalling during the game.

The Giants had -8 total passing yards as an offense at the end of the first half. They finished the game with 162 passing yards after Daboll made crucial changes to spark a passing attack from QB Daniel Jones and the offense. However, the team’s lack of production through the air in the first half significantly hampered their ability to get ahead on the scoreboard.

On the ground, the Giants’ offense did some serious damage, totaling 164 rushing yards as a team. Much of that production, however, came in the first half. The Giants’ imbalanced run/pass play calls seem to be what confused Nabers, much like it confused the fans in attendance.

Whatever the solution may be, the Giants better find it, and they better find it fast. The team is 2-7, 0-4 against the division, and facing a grueling schedule of games down the stretch to close the season. The offense needs to improve or more than just playcalling duties will come into question.