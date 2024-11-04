Giants remain committed to polarizing quarterback despite 4th straight loss

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants will avoid making a quarterback change once again despite dropping four consecutive games, as head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Daniel Jones will remain as the starting quarterback as the team prepares for a Week 10 matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Germany (h/t ESPN’s Jordan Raanan).

Giants’ Daniel Jones continues to struggle

Jones had a polarizing first half in their Week 9 defeat to the Washington Commanders. In the first half, Jones was 4-for-6 on his passing attempts with one touchdown pass but recorded zero passing yards and a fumble, one of the more bizarre stat lines a player could have.

The second half saw better production, as he went 16-for-20 with 174 passing yards and a second passing touchdown in that stretch, but the Giants also failed to convert a pair of two-point attempts. Ultimately, the Giants were playing from behind all game long and couldn’t get over the hump. They have now dropped both games against the Commanders this season, who lead the NFC East division with a 7-2 record.

It has been an abysmal stretch of football for their sixth-year quarterback in recent weeks. Since Week 6, Jones has a completion percentage of 63.5% and has thrown just two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has averaged just 185.5 yards per game in that same span.

Jones’ starting job is hanging by a thread

He was benched in the fourth quarter of their Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles after recording just 99 passing yards. He would follow that up with 264 passing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but once again failed to throw a touchdown.

Time is running out for Jones to prove himself worthy of being the franchise quarterback. It is becoming increasingly clear that the Giants will search for a different option under center next season and beyond, as Jones has failed to show a significant improvement in offensive production this season.

With the 2-7 Panthers up next, this would be the game for Jones to deliver a strong performance to keep his starting job the rest of the season. If his struggles continue, then a quarterback change could be considered following the bye week.