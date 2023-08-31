What should the Giants expect from Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 1?

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Preseason Game Vs Bengals Bengals At Giants

The New York Giants activated second-year WR Wan’Dale Robinson off the PUP list this week, indicating he is healthy for the start of the regular season. With the regular season kickoff just over a week away, it is unclear how much of an impact Robinson will have in the offense after missing the entire summer recovering from a knee injury. Heading into Week 1, expectations should be tempered for Robinson as he makes his return to the lineup.

Will the Giants limit Wan’Dale Robinson in Week 1?

After tearing his ACL in Week 11 of the 2022 season, Robinson was shut down for the year and began the road to recovery. Robinson started the summer on the PUP list but continued to make progress throughout the summer before finally being activated ahead of the final roster deadline.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson running drills after returning yesterday from PUP list pic.twitter.com/GERCBSle4U — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 30, 2023

Robinson has looked sharp on the practice field since his return. However, Robinson missed the entirety of the preseason and was unable to participate in team drills throughout training camp and summer practices. This puts Robinson’s preparation for the regular season significantly behind the Giants’ other receiving weapons. While he will be active and ready to play in Week 1, it is unlikely Robinson will see a significant number of touches in his 2023 debut.

Expectations for Robinson throughout the season

Despite being moved down the depth chart this summer, Robinson should still play a large role in the Giants’ offense this season. He will no longer be a primary receiving option with TE Darren Waller and WR Isaiah Hodgins emerging as the focal points of Big Blue’s passing attack. However, considering his usage in the offense last season, Robinson should still see plenty of opportunities to make plays.

According to Pro Football Focus, 220 of Robinson’s 229 offensive snaps came in a five-game stretch between Week 6 and Week 11. During that stretch, he was targeted on 22.8% of his snaps to lead Giants receivers and rank 18th among receivers in the NFL.

Robinson finished his rookie season with 23 receptions on 31 targets for 227 yards and one touchdown in just six games. He had 100 receiving yards in the first half of the Week 11 matchup in which he tore his ACL.

Throwing Robinson into the mix with Waller, Hodgins, WRs Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell, and RB Saquon Barkley only serves to create a wider array of weapons for QB Daniel Jones. Due to the depth New York now possesses on offense, Robinson can take his time getting back to full strength this regular season, not having to carry the bulk of the workload for the pass catchers.

It may take a few weeks for Robinson to break out, but once he is acclimated with the new offensive system, Jones will undoubtedly continue to feed him the rock and give him opportunities to make plays.