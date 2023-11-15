What could stop the Giants from landing a top pick in the draft?

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are barrelling towards a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with a 2-8 record through the first 10 weeks of this season. The Giants have a 38.4% chance of landing the first-overall pick in the draft according to ESPN Analytics. But a lot can change with eight weeks left in the regular season and there are factors that could prevent Big Blue from landing a top draft pick.

The Giants have a winnable schedule remaining

In order for the Giants to hold the first pick in the draft, they need to lose more games than anybody else in the league. That seems like an easy task for a team averaging only 11.8 points per game on offense, however, New York happens to have a list of subpar teams remaining on their schedule.

Of the Giants’ seven remaining games, only two of them come against one team with a winning record — the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles (Week 16 and Week 18). The rest of Big Blue’s matchups are teams sitting at .500 or below.

The Washington Commanders (4-6), New England Patriots (2-8), Green Bay Packers (3-6), New Orleans Saints (5-5), and Los Angeles Rams (3-6) all present opportunities for the G-Men to pick up some wins down the stretch.

Granted, the Giants are so bad that they could realistically lose every single one of these games, however, it’s the NFL and anything can happen, especially when one bad team faces another.

The Tank Bowl: Giants vs Patriots

The big matchup that NFL Draft fans will circle on the Giants’ remaining schedule is their Week 12 matchup with the New England Patriots. Both teams are spiraling out of control and could be making major personnel and possible coaching changes this offseason. Both teams are also expected to target a quarterback if they land a top draft pick and the loser of this game will be better positioned to draft one of those top prospects.

For Giants fans who want to see their team land a high draft pick, they will be hoping that the Patriots come out on top. However, Giants fans who want to see their team win football games will look forward to this matchup as it is likely the team’s most winnable game remaining.

The return of Tyrod Taylor

The Giants are starting third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito under center after an ACL tear ended Daniel Jones’ season and a rib injury placed Tyrod Taylor on short-term injured reserve. Taylor is expected to return at some point this season, however, and his return could lead to wins for Big Blue.

Taylor kept his team competitive in all three of his starts this season, earning a 1-2 record with 579 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions this season.

Taylor could return after the team’s Week 13 bye for their Monday night matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. In a winnable matchup against the Packers, Taylor could lead a well-rested Giants team to victory that evening, pushing them further away from the top pick in the draft.

Other teams who could land the top pick

The Giants are not the only terrible football team in contention to land the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers (whose pick is owned by the Chicago Bears) are 1-8 this season and will struggle to find any more wins down the stretch.

The New England Patriots are also struggling mightily and could wind up with the top pick. And, although the Chicago Bears recently won a game and are getting QB Justin Fields back from injury this week, they too are a struggling team that could lose a bunch more games down the stretch.

Ultimately, with eight weeks left in the regular season, there is no telling who will land the top pick in the draft. The New York Giants may have the second-best odds of picking first, but there are plenty of factors that could ultimately prevent them from landing the coveted first pick.