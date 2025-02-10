Top free-agent quarterback has Giants ‘on his radar’ entering offseason

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will be on the search for a franchise quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. But first, the Giants need to add talent at the position in free agency, giving the roster a stable bridge and quality upgrade to help win games in the short term while their rookie develops and prepares.

This offseason, there will be several suitors for that role for the Giants to target in free agency. Among the best options will be former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson. According to a recent report, the two parties could have a mutual interest in one another.

Russell Wilson reportedly has the Giants on his radar

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson has his eye on New York as the Giants are linked to him as a potential landing spot in free agency:

“Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week,” Fowler reported. “He visited with the Giants last free agency, and New York is on his radar as a potential option in 2025.”

As Fowler noted, the Giants had expressed some level of interest in Wilson last offseason, but he ultimately landed in Pittsburgh playing for the Steelers. The two sides could re-engage this offseason, though, especially with Wilson having New York “on his radar.”

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wilson is still a serviceable starting quarterback

Though he is not the player he once was, Wilson is still a serviceable starting quarterback at this stage in his career. In 2024, he totaled 2,482 passing yards with a 16-5 TD-INT ratio and a 6-5 record across 11 starts. The 36-year-old also added two rushing touchdowns to his season totals and was named to the Pro Bowl once again.

In addition to the quality play the Giants would get from Wilson on the field, they can be confident that they are getting a high-quality character off the field. Wilson is an excellent leader who would likely do well playing the mentorship role for a rookie quarterback that the Giants would draft to sit, grow, and develop behind him.

After all, Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer. There are few quarterbacks that could lend more experience and knowledge to a rookie than Wilson.