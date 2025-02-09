Giants could fix secondary with underrated free-agent target

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need more veteran experience in their secondary. Their young cornerbacks struggled in 2024, leaving the defensive backfield vulnerable.

This offseason, the Giants will look to upgrade at cornerback, preferably with a seasoned pro who could bring stability to the secondary. One underrated free agent could serve as a potential upgrade.

Giants could target CB Rasul Douglas in free agency

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The Giants could target veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas in free agency this offseason. The 30-year-old defensive back has been a serviceable starter for several seasons across more than one team in the league. He will be an unrestricted free agent after playing out a three-contract with the Buffalo Bills (traded via the Green Bay Packers).

In 2024, Douglas totaled 58 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and five passes defended. Douglas has recorded at least seven pass breakups in six of his seven years in the NFL and notched four or more interceptions in each of the past three seasons

Entering 2025, Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott are the projected starting outside cornerbacks for Big Blue, but that is certain to change. Banks has two seasons as a starter under his belt while Flott has rotated in and out of the lineup for the last three years.

Douglas, meanwhile, has made 80 starts in his career. From his time with the Bills, he has a connection to Giants general manager Joel Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, who were both members of the Bills prior to joining New York.

This connection could help bring Douglas to the Giants as a solid cornerback upgrade. He would likely be had at a relatively affordable price, too, which could allow the Giants to add another upgrade at cornerback as well.