The Giants struck gold with one free agent signing

The Giants didn’t make many big splashes in free agency last offseason, but they did land one of the more underrated signings in veteran offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor. Coming over from the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-year, $14 million deal, the 30-year-old lineman proved to be a stabilizing force on a unit that has struggled for years.

A Versatile and Reliable Protector

Eluemunor was initially brought in to be a steady presence at right tackle, but his value skyrocketed when injuries forced him into multiple roles. Across 925 snaps, he allowed just four sacks and 29 pressures—numbers that become even more impressive when considering that he was forced to play left tackle for a significant stretch of the season, a position he had little experience with.

His transition to the left side wasn’t seamless at first. In his debut at the position, he gave up seven pressures and a sack, but he quickly adjusted and finished the final five games of the year allowing just one sack. The ability to switch sides midseason and still be effective speaks volumes about his adaptability and technique. When he was playing at right tackle, where he’s more comfortable, he was one of the better pass protectors on the team.

An Absolute Bargain for the Giants

Given the state of offensive line play across the NFL, finding a capable pass blocker for $7 million per year is a rarity. If the Giants decided to move on from Eluemunor today, they would free up $6.4 million against the cap for 2025. But at that price, they’d be losing one of their most dependable linemen, a move that wouldn’t make much sense for a team trying to stabilize its offense.

In fact, extending him beyond his current deal would be a more logical step. Eluemunor’s value goes beyond just his performance on the field. He’s been a respected leader in the locker room, bringing a level of professionalism and accountability that the Giants desperately needed.

A Key Piece for the Future

With the Giants expected to bring in a new quarterback, whether it’s through the draft or free agency, maintaining continuity along the offensive line is crucial. Protecting a young signal-caller requires experience and stability, and Eluemunor provides both. The Giants have had a revolving door at right tackle for years, but they may have finally found a solution.

Letting him go would be a mistake, and if anything, the Giants should be looking at ways to keep him around beyond 2025.