This Giants offensive lineman is having an underrated season

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s biggest weak point this season. Solid performances from the front line come few and far between for Big Blue. But one offensive lineman is quietly having an underrated season as he holds the unit together like a bandaid.

Veteran lineman Ben Bredeson has had a solid season thus far as he has admirably made starts at three different positions.

The Giants are relying on Ben Bredeson

With so many injuries on the offensive line, the Giants have been relying on Bredeson to fill in a multitude of positions. He started the season as Big Blue’s starting left guard, before switching to right guard, and has now been filling in as the starting center with rookie John Michael Schmitz out of the lineup.

When a man goes down, Bredeson has proven to have that next-man-up mentality. He has done an excellent job maintaining his health and being available to do whatever the team needs of him this season.

Bredeson’s season statistics

While initially Bredeson’s season stats may be underwhelming with a 48.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade, a closer look reveals he has arguably been New York’s best offensive lineman this season. Of course, with Andrew Thomas out of the lineup, that is not exactly a high bar to reach. However, Bredeson should be commended for providing stability upfront.

According to PFF, Bredeson has surrendered only one sack and 10 pressures this season. These totals are easily the lowest among the Giants’ starting offensive linemen this season.

Bredeson is coming off his best performance of the year in Week 7. He earned a 72.0 PFF grade (his highest single-game grade of the season) and posted a clean sheet with 0 sacks and 0 pressures surrendered.