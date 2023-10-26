Giants’ Deonte Banks facing familiar challenge in Week 8

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are preparing to face off against the New York Jets in the highly anticipated “Metlife Bowl.” The Giants, with a current record of 2-5, are looking to secure their third win and turn their season around.

On the other hand, the Jets are entering this matchup well-rested after their bye week, following an impressive upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles. With a record of 3-3, the Jets enter this matchup hungry to solidify their position in the AFC playoff race.

With both teams in need of a win, all eyes will be on the potential matchup between Jets’ star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and Giants’ lockdown rookie cornerback Deonte Banks.

Deonte Banks and Garrett Wilson have matched up before

During the offseason, Banks was asked about the toughest receiver he had to cover in college, and his answer was none other than Garrett Wilson. This adds an intriguing dynamic to their upcoming clash on the field.

Giants first-round draft pick CB Deonte Banks says Garrett Wilson is the best receiver he had to cover in his college career: pic.twitter.com/CAprThWeqf — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 5, 2023

Slowing down Wilson is no easy task

Wilson is a big-time playmaking threat. In his rookie year, Wilson accumulated 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns despite dealing with a rotation of mediocre quarterbacks, earning him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. This season, he continues to shine as he leads the team with 32 receptions for 369 yards, and two touchdowns, and is currently averaging 11.5 yards per reception.

Jets’ quarterback Zach Wilson is constantly seeking out Garrett on the field and has targeted him 55 times throughout the season. Garrett is coming off his highest yardage game of the season against the Eagles where he snagged eight receptions for 90 yards.

The second-year receiver is known to make remarkable catches, and his incredible speed, agility, and route running make him a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks. He will undoubtedly be looking to exploit any vulnerabilities in the Giants’ defense.

However, standing in Wilson’s way is the talented rookie cornerback, Deonte Banks. Despite being a first-year player, Banks has displayed exceptional skills against some of the league’s top receivers.

The Giants have been getting top play from Banks

Through the first seven weeks of his career, Banks has showcased his exceptional abilities in coverage, allowing a mere 4.2 yards per target, and he has yet to surrender a reception of over 20 yards to a receiver this season. Allowing just 20 receptions on 36 targets, his reception percentage stands at an impressive 55.6, showcasing his ability to limit opposing wideouts.

Banks is coming off a stellar performance against the Commanders, where he logged a season-high seven total tackles (five solo), one pass deflection, and snagged his first interception of his NFL career. The young cornerback’s confidence is soaring, and he poses a significant threat to Wilson’s productivity.

In Week 8, the matchup between Banks and Wilson will garner plenty of attention. Locking down last season’s Rookie of the Year will go a long way toward increasing Banks’ confidence and helping the Giants earn their third win of the season.