Giants’ rookie CB has been shutting down elite receivers all season

The New York Giants have to be thrilled by the performance of first-round rookie CB Deonte Banks. The 24th overall pick in this year’s draft has stepped into their defense and made an immediate impact as their No. 1 cornerback.

The Giants have faced a gauntlet of elite wide receivers this season, and Banks has consistently held his own and shut down opposing talents.

Deonte Banks has been shutting out elite receivers

Banks’ rookie mistakes have been few and far between this season. The Maryland product has lined up against elite receiving talent this season but has rarely been beaten in coverage.

Despite being tasked with covering some of the best receivers in the league, Banks has held his own or outperformed his opponents on a frequent basis:

Banks vs Stefon Diggs (Week 6): • 3 targets • 0 receptions allowed

Banks vs Jaylen Waddle (Week 5): • 3 targets • 1 reception allowed • 0 yards allowed • 1 pass breakup

Banks vs Tyreek Hill (Week 5): • 1 target • 1 reception allowed • 9 yards allowed

Banks vs Deebo Samuel (Week 3): • 4 targets • 2 receptions allowed • 13 yards allowed • 1 pass breakup

Banks vs Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup (Week 1): • 2 targets • 0 receptions allowed

Banks has surrendered just 14 completions on 29 targets in his coverage this season (48.3%) for 131 yards and two touchdowns. This impressive stat line is far more eye-opening when noting the high level of competition that the rookie has faced through the first six games of his career.

The Giants seemingly have a CB1 in Banks

Veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson has been struggling this season, thrusting Banks to the top of the depth chart as Big Blue’s No. 1 corner. Banks has risen to the occasion, though, and is playing like a true primary corner in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense.

When Big Blue selected Banks in the first round of the draft, their expectations were high for the rookie. In the long term, Banks was expected to grow into a “CB1” for their defense. But through the first six weeks of his career, Banks has already earned that label.

Banks is the leader in the Giants’ secondary. Despite his inexperience, Banks has been the team’s most reliable man in coverage and has earned his spot on the top of the depth chart.