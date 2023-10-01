The Giants will face off against a familiar face in Week 4

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night for a crucial Week 4 matchup. The Giants are entering the game at 1-2, seeking a necessary win to get their season back on track.

In this game, Big Blue will face off against a familiar face in Seattle’s defensive lineup. Julian Love is in his first season with the Seahawks after departing from the Giants in free agency this offseason. Love will aim to lead his new team to victory against his former teammates.

Julian Love’s first season with the Seahawks is off to a solid start

Love has had an up-and-down season for the Seahawks so far. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal with Seattle this offseason, Love has quickly ascended into a prominent role in the team’s defense. He has racked up 27 tackles through three games, the third-highest total on the team. His three passes defended are also tied for the most on Seattle.

However, despite his high total of tackles, Love has already missed five tackles through three games, tying his single-season career high. Love’s 15.6% missed tackle rate is an alarming number for the veteran.

His struggles have not only come in the form of tackling, though. Love has already surrendered 292 yards and two touchdowns in coverage this season. The former Giants captain is struggling to maintain his form in Seattle and could be a player that New York exploits this week.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2019, Love spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants. He ascended into a starting role for Big Blue last season, totaling a career-high 124 combined tackles in 16 starts. Despite the strong 2022 campaign, New York let Love depart this offseason.

Could the Giants get the better of Love in Week 4?

Love is not the only player struggling in the Seahawks’ secondary. This season, Seattle’s defense is allowing 328.0 passing yards per game, the second-most of any team in the league.

The Giants’ passing offense could explode this week with a favorable matchup forthcoming on Monday night. The Seahawks’ defense is coming off a disappointing Week 3 performance in which they surrendered 361 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions to Carolina Panthers backup QB Andy Dalton at home.

On the road in Week 4, Seattle may struggle to defend a Giants offense that seems bound for a breakout game. It will be exciting for Love to play his first game back in MetLife Stadium since leaving this offseason, but the matchup advantage goes to Big Blue’s offense.