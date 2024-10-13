The Giants’ offensive line has made drastic improvements this season

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been among the worst units in the NFL for the better part of the last decade. Last year’s unit was among the worst in NFL history. This season, however, the Giants’ offensive line has finally turned things around. Through the first five weeks of the season, the difference between this year’s offensive line compared to last season’s has been drastic.

The Giants’ offensive line was historically bad last season

Through the first five games of the 2023 season, the Giants’ offensive line had already established itself as the worst unit in the entire league. They had surrendered 14 sacks and 80 total pressures through just five weeks with 10 different players appearing in the starting lineup. The Giants’ 10 offensive linemen had a combined average Pro Football Focus grade of 49.54 through those five games.

The Giants finished the season with 85 total sacks allowed. According to PFF, the team’s three quarterbacks (Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito) were responsible for only 14 of those sacks. The offensive line was charged with 71 sacks surrendered throughout the 2023-24 campaign. The 85 total sacks were the second-most ever allowed by a team in a single season in NFL history.

The offensive line has made drastic improvements this season

This season, things are looking far better for Big Blue’s offensive line. The starting five has been the same in all five games this season. Their starting five have recorded an average PFF grade of 63.06 through those five games — a 14-point increase from where the unit was at this time last year. The Giants’ offensive line has surrendered only three sacks and 51 pressures through five weeks this season.

The Giants made a few key acquisitions on the offensive line this offseason that have resulted in significantly improved play. The additions of starting guards Jon Runyan Jr. and Greg Van Roten were transformative. However, arguably the biggest addition the Giants made was the hiring of offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Bricillo had coached a top-10 unit in the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line over the past two years. He has immediately impacted the G-Men offensive line, aiding the starting five in playing as a more unified group, and becoming one of the NFL’s best pass protection units so far this season.

It’s been a night and day difference through five weeks for the Giants’ offensive line. If they can keep playing at such a high level, the team will spur more production from the offense, hopefully resulting in more wins.