Giants’ backup pass-rusher could explode onto the scene

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a significant move before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals by placing star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve. Thibodeaux had been gaining momentum recently, recording five pressures in consecutive games against Dallas and Seattle. Over the season, he contributed 16 pressures and two sacks, finally finding his rhythm alongside teammates Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns.

Wrist Injury Sidelines Thibodeaux

Unfortunately, Thibodeaux will miss the next several weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. His absence is a blow to the Giants’ defense, which had started to find its groove with Thibodeaux playing a crucial role. However, the team will now turn to second-round pick Azeez Ojulari to fill the void.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Azeez Ojulari Steps Into the Spotlight for the Giants

Ojulari, who has shown promise when healthy, will be the next man up in the Giants’ pass-rushing rotation. Injuries have hampered his young career, but he has consistently produced when on the field. The Giants added Brian Burns in the offseason to strengthen their pass rush, but Ojulari provides starting-caliber depth, making him a key figure in Thibodeaux’s absence.

In 114 snaps this season, Ojulari has recorded six pressures and two sacks, along with five tackles. His standout performance came against the Cleveland Browns, where he notched four pressures and two sacks in just 28 snaps, highlighting his ability to make impact plays.

Ojulari’s Injury History and Potential

Ojulari has dealt with various lower-body injuries throughout his career, which have limited his availability. However, when healthy, he has proven his capability as a pass rusher. Last season, over 424 snaps, he tallied 25 pressures and 17 hurries. His rookie season in 2021 was particularly impressive, as he racked up 10 sacks, establishing himself as a player with high potential.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite the setbacks, the Giants will be relying on Ojulari to step up during Thibodeaux’s recovery. Given his track record and talent, Ojulari has the tools to fill the gap effectively.

A Contract Year for Ojulari

This season carries extra weight for Ojulari, as he is in the final year of his rookie contract. His performance over the next few games could play a significant role in determining his future, both with the Giants and financially. With Thibodeaux sidelined, Ojulari has an opportunity to showcase his abilities and strengthen his case for a lucrative extension or a new deal in free agency after the 2024 season.

Giants’ Defense Moving Forward

While Thibodeaux’s injury is a setback, the Giants are fortunate to have Ojulari ready to step into a more prominent role. With Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns continuing to anchor the pass rush, Ojulari’s presence will be crucial in maintaining the defense’s pressure on opposing quarterbacks. If he can stay healthy and deliver consistent performances, Ojulari has the chance to solidify his standing as a key contributor on the Giants’ defense.