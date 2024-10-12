Giants placing star pass-rusher on injured reserve with wrist injury

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ defense has taken a major hit with star third-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined due to a wrist injury. Thibodeaux had surgery on his wrist this week and was initially expected to be week-to-week with the injury. But according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Thibodeaux has been placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four weeks.

The Giants have placed Kayvon Thibodeaux on injured reserve

Thibodeaux has been placed on injured reserve with his wrist injury despite initial reports that he could potentially play through the ailment and miss a minimal amount of time. Instead, Thibodeaux will be out of the lineup for at least the next four weeks.

The Giants have five games until their bye week, so Thibodeaux could potentially miss one game over the minimum of four, parlay that with the bye week, and win himself six weeks of recovery time from the injury to return at full strength.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This loss to the Giants’ defense comes at a crucial point in the season. New York is turning things around after a slow start, is now 2-3, and has an opportunity to get back to .500 this weekend against the 1-4 Cincinnati Bengals. However, Thibodeaux’s absence could be detrimental to the team’s success.

Thibodeaux was enjoying a solid start to the season prior to his injury. He had totaled 12 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 16 pressures, and two sacks through five games. His absence will be felt.

Who will step up with Thibodeaux sidelined?

Starting in place of Thibodeaux will be fourth-year pass rusher Azeez Ojulari. The former second-round pick had been the team’s starter opposite Thibodeaux over the past three seasons but was moved into a rotational role this season following the addition of Brian Burns to the starting lineup.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ojulari will now start opposite Burns at edge rusher. So far this season, he has been on the field for only 37% of the Giants’ defensive snaps, totaling 10 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, six pressures, one fumble recovery, and one sack in five games.

The Giants’ defense currently leads the NFL with 22 total sacks through the first five weeks of the season. Thibodeaux’s pass-rushing will be missed and could affect their ability to add to that total, though. However, these next few weeks will serve as a prime opportunity for Ojulari to spark a career resurgence.