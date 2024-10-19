The Giants’ offense is being headlined by two stellar rookies

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ season has not gone according to plan with a 2-4 start. However, there are some positives to take away through the early portion of the season. The Giants’ rookie draft class has been nothing short of elite with standout performers rising to the occasion every single week.

Malik Nabers is the Giants’ shining star

Malik Nabers had been nothing short of historic through the first four games of his career. The first-round pick has racked up 35 receptions on 52 targets (both of which led all wide receivers in the NFL through the first four weeks of the season) for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Nabers was out the last two weeks with a concussion but is expected to make his return to the field in Week 7. He has quickly established himself as the engine powering Big Blue’s offense and could be a contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year by the end of the season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. could become RB1

Along with Nabers is rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. The fifth-round pick out of Purdue has quickly burst onto the scene over the last two weeks with starter Devin Singletary out of the lineup due to an injury. While Singletary is expected to remain the starter upon his return, there is an argument for keeping Tracy in the starting lineup.

Credit: Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tracy racked up 179 rushing yards and 58 receiving yards combined through his first two starts. The rookie has demonstrated elite tackle-breaking ability and patience as a runner. Even if Singletary does return as the starter, Tracy has earned the right to see his snap share increase. He could become a focal point in the offense going forward.

The Giants’ 2024 rookie class gives the team a bright future

If the Giants are going to turn their season around, it’s going to be thanks to their stellar rookie draft class. And if they don’t turn the season around, at least Giants fans can feel confident that the team will turn things around soon with this foundational group of rookies on board to lead the team into a brighter future.