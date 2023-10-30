The Giants need to trade veteran cornerback at the deadline

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Following a disheartening loss to the New York Jets, which took their season record to 2–6, the Giants need to shift their focus to the impending trade deadline on Tuesday. The goal? Bolstering draft capital.

With the season’s trajectory not favoring head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, they might question their next moves. At this juncture, and considering the tough games ahead, it might be pragmatic to trade away seasoned players nearing contract expiration.

Spotlight on Adoree Jackson

One such player they could consider trading is veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was signed during the Dave Gettleman era.

Starting his professional journey with the Tennessee Titans, Jackson transitioned to the Giants in 2021 via a free-agent contract. While he has delivered commendable performances for the Giants, 2023 seems to be a challenging year for him. His stats reflect a struggle, especially in his slot position, as the team tried incorporating rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins to the boundary. To illustrate, Jackson has conceded 345 yards and a touchdown, with a 75% reception rate, marking one of his career’s lowest phases.

Potential Trade to Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills emerge as a potential trade partner, as they are on the lookout for another cornerback. Jackson, at 28, might just be the right fit, rejuvenating his career with a fresh environment. Yet, the financial aspect poses a challenge, with Jackson’s $19 million salary for the year. If the Giants hope to secure draft capital, they might have to bear a significant portion of this salary.

The Bills, aiming for a Super Bowl run, see reinforcing their defense as imperative. On the Giants’ end, the trade would pave the way for rookies Banks and Hawkins to take the lead. Additionally, Cor’Dale Flott, a sophomore corner, can play a pivotal role, both outside and in the slot.

Emerging Young Talent in the Giants’ Secondary

Flott, an alumnus of LSU, has been impressive this season, yielding only 126 yards and a touchdown. His performance in the slot has been noteworthy, further bolstering the case for the Giants to lean into a younger secondary.

Rookie Banks had a challenging game, matched up against All-Pro receiver Garrett Wilson. Nevertheless, his season performance has been commendable. Given his current trajectory, Banks is shaping up to be a primary cornerback, proving his mettle against the NFL’s elite receivers.