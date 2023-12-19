The Giants need to make signing this OL in free agency their top priority

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to address their offensive line in the offseason after the unit was once again among the worst in the NFL in 2023. The offensive line has been a weakness for years and it is well beyond time to make a significant financial investment to bolster the lineup.

In free agency this offseason, a top target for New York’s front office to consider is Miami Dolphins RG Robert Hunt. In the final year of his contract, Hunt is proving to be one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL this season. He will be a highly-coveted free agent in March and should be positioned at the top of Big Blue’s wish list.

The Giants could target Robert Hunt in free agency

Hunt is in the fourth season of his NFL career after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Hunt has developed into one of the best offensive guards in the NFL.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pound Hunt is 27 years old. He began his professional career as an offensive tackle before moving to guard full-time in 2021. This move to the interior has resulted in a monumental step forward in Hunt’s development and production level.

This season, Hunt has surrendered just five total pressures and one sack in 10 games (495 snaps) and contributed heavily to the Dolphins’ elite zone rushing attack. His presence in the Giants’ lineup would immediately upgrade both their passing and rushing attacks in significant fashion.

Could the Giants afford to sign Hunt?

A few weeks ago, the Dolphins extended right tackle Austin Jackson to a new three-year, $36 million deal. The decision to extend Jackson, rather than Hunt, was a peculiar one (though extending Hunt will absolutely still be a priority for Miami).

As pointed out by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, the decision to extend Jackson first “could also be a signal that Hunt knows he can command a strong contract on the open market with a large sample size of good play.”

PFF projects a four-year, $70 million ($17.5 million per year), $42 million total guaranteed contract for Hunt this offseason. This deal would make Hunt the third-highest-paid right guard in the NFL (Over The Cap).

A deal nearing the price tag of $18 million annually seems steep, but it could be necessary for the Giants to fix their offensive line. Hunt would transform the unit, providing veteran expertise and exceptional skill to fortify the interior of the line.