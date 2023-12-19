Giants currently hold the 6th pick in the draft following chaotic Week 15

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, left, gestures to head coach Brian Daboll before taking on the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Giants Vs Chicago Bears

The New York Giants had moved down the draft order in recent weeks as they embarked on a three-game winning streak. Their wins over the Commanders, Patriots, and Packers had Big Blue close to falling outside of the top 10. But after a chaotic Week 15 slate of games, the G-Men have moved back up to the sixth-overall pick in the draft order.

Giants currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the draft order

With three weeks left to play in the 2023 NFL regular season, the Giants currently hold the sixth-overall pick in the draft, according to Tankathon. Their loss to the New Orleans Saints this weekend helped push them up the board, but it was another loss within the division that made them rise even further.

Monday Night Football moves the G-Men up the draft order

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night — a crucial moment for the NFC’s No. 1 seed race, but also for the G-Men’s race to a top-five draft pick. Seattle’s win lowered the Giants’ strength of schedule to .508.

This gives them the same strength of schedule as the New York Jets, who are also 5-9 and held the sixth-overall pick prior to this Monday night matchup. But because the Jets beat the Giants in their Week 8 matchup, the Giants have the draft pick tiebreaker and leapfrogged their Green cross-town rivals in the draft order.

How high can their draft pick go?

Now holding the sixth pick, the Giants are closing in on a top-five selection. According to ESPN Analytics, the G-Men have a 59% chance of picking in the top five.

Big Blue could move up to the fourth-overall pick in the draft depending on how things shake out in Week 16. According to WBG84 on Twitter/X, the Giants will move into the No. 4 pick this weekend if the following happens:

Bears win

Commanders win

Giants loss

Jets SOS ends up being higher than NYG after Week 16 (both are at .508)

The tank is on as the 2023 season comes to a close. Another season of disappointment for the Giants has them in range for a top selection once again in this upcoming offseason.