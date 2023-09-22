Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense failed miserably in Week 3, totaling just 150 yards of total offense in the 30–12 defeat. Big Blue’s rushing attack was woefully unproductive without star RB Saquon Barkley.

To supplement the loss of Barkley from the lineup, the expectation was for an increase in rushing attempts by QB Daniel Jones. Instead, Jones ran the ball only twice, much to the surprise of fans, analysts, and even the San Fransisco 49ers.

49ers star LB was “surprised” by Daniel Jones’ lack of rushing attempts

After the game, reporters asked San Fransisco 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner about the Giants’ offensive game plan. Warner said the team was game-planning to slow down the quarterback-designed runs and that he was “surprised” by the lack of rushing attempts by Jones.

“We knew that if he could get the game going with his legs that it was gonna be a long day for us,” Warner said after the game. “I was surprised that they didn’t use more schemed-up quarterback runs on us.”

49ers LB Fred Warner says he is "surprised" that the Giants didn't call more designed runs for Daniel Jones tonight:

Furthermore, Nick Bosa, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, also said he was surprised by Jones’ lack of rushing attempts. Bosa and Warner explained that the 49ers game planned to defend zone reads, so the duo was surprised that one was never called.

The Giants need to give Daniel Jones more rushing opportunities

Jones has proven to be one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. The offense should be utilizing his rushing abilities far more frequently than they are currently.

In Week 2, Big Blue’s historic comeback was sparked by a rushing touchdown from Jones in the beginning of the third quarter. The play was a quarterback-designed run that saw Jones find a wide-open rushing lane and put six points on the board, as he has done with his legs frequently since last season.

In 2022, Jones established himself as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, rushing for career-highs with 708 yards and seven touchdowns. This season, however, the quarterback-designed runs have not been a major focal point of the offensive game plan, leaving many to question the decision-making of a once highly-regarded coaching staff.