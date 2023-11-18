The Giants need to get this rookie playmaker more involved

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are 2-8 through 10 weeks of what has been a disastrous season. They entered the season with high hopes and expectations following a playoff appearance in 2022. Excitement was buzzing around the team and its new additions to the roster, including the electric rookie WR Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt was selected in the third round of the draft and was expected to play a large role in the offense as a rookie. He possesses elite speed and has an innate ability to take the top off of defenses. So far this season, however, Big Blue has struggled to get Hyatt involved; an issue that needs to be corrected by the season’s end.

The Giants need to get the ball to Jalin Hyatt vs the Commanders

Hyatt will be back in the lineup this weekend after missing half of last Sunday’s game with a concussion. After spending the week on the injury report, Hyatt cleared concussion protocol and will be suited up for the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Getting Hyatt involved against Washington should be a point of emphasis for the Giants’ offense. In their last matchup with the Commanders, Hyatt was targeted a season-high five times, hauling in two receptions for 75 yards including a game-changing 42-yard reception.

Hyatt hasn’t been the same without Tyrod Taylor in the lineup

It appeared as though Hyatt was finally hitting his stride in that Week 7 matchup with the Commanders. However, the following week, he received zero targets against the Jets.

In that matchup with Gang Green, the Giants lost QB Tyrod Taylor to injury, forcing them to roll with third-stringer Tommy DeVito who has since taken over as the starter.

Taylor and Hyatt had developed a nice connection. In the two full games Taylor played, Hyatt was targeted nine times, catching five receptions for 96 yards. Since then, he has just six targets, two receptions, and 19 yards across three games with DeVito as the primary quarterback.

The Giants’ offense has been a disaster this season, but with seven games remaining on the schedule, it will be important for the front office to use this time to evaluate the roster’s young talents. Getting Hyatt involved with the offensive game plan will be crucial for his development and for the evaluation of the roster heading into the offseason.