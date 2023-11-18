Giants’ Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton shut down ‘tank’ narrative

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the New York Giants currently 2-8 on the season, many have suggested the team should tank the rest of the season in order to secure a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the players are competing until the very end.

Saquon Barkley and Darius Slayton shut down “tank” narrative

“I know [tanking is] not the right thing to do, and I don’t know if that’s a real thing,” Giants running back Saquon Barkley said via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I can’t speak for every other place. Here I don’t get that feel at all, especially with [Daboll]. You can see how fiery and how competitive he is.”

Wide receiver Darius Slayton also chimed in on the tanking talk, suggesting that for the players, losing games in hopes of a high draft pick is not easy for them to handle, unlike the fans.

“For fans and people that are casual watchers it’s easy to say this season is not going the way we want, just tank,” said Slayton via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Jesus [is] coming in the draft next year, we’ll get him and he’ll change our hopes and dreams.”

The Giants have a crucial decision to make in the offseason

This upcoming draft is expected to produce franchise-altering talent, especially at the quarterback position with USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye highlighting the 2024 class.

When quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL a few weeks ago, questions arose as to whether that was the last time Jones would be under center for New York, even after he had just signed a four-year, $160 million extension this past offseason. If the Giants secure a top-two pick, do they go for a quarterback?

Many fans think so, as it is clear to them that this team is still far off from being a true contender with the current core. However, to get that top pick, the team would have to do a lot of losing, which they have already done a lot of this season. They have already surpassed their total losses this year compared to last, with still seven weeks remaining.

Brian Daboll plans on keeping things competitive

Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn’t want to see his team take their foot off the gas.

“We’re in a competitive business,” said Daboll via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Try to compete in everything you do.”

The Giants will have to try to compete massively undermanned, as third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito is now the team’s starter for the foreseeable future until a clearer picture is painted on Tyrod Taylor’s recovery from a rib cage injury.

DeVito will make his second NFL start this Sunday, again facing a division rival, this time it being the Washington Commanders. The ball is in his court now, with the direction of the team still unclear.

