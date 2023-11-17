Giants teammates taking notice of Micah McFadden’s emergence

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have little to look forward to with their 2-8 record having them destined to miss the playoffs. However, linebacker Micah McFadden has given the Giants something to look forward to with sound play in 2023.

McFadden Has Only Gotten Better With Time as Giants’ Season Has Progressed

Fellow Giants LB Bobby Okereke had this to say about McFadden’s leadership on the field and its translation to the success he’s enjoyed next to his teammates on the Giants’ defensive line, per Bridget Reilly of the New York Post:

“I think it’s just going to be a great example for the rookies that come in next year because this year to look at Micah and be like, ‘Wow, here’s a guy who’s really put the work in and done everything right and is now reaping in success.”

McFadden was recently named to Pro Football Focus’ Team of the Week for Week 8. The 23-year-old budding star has five quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss on the year — four of which have come in their last two games.

McFadden Can Be a Light to Upcoming Defenders Drafted in 2024

He’s been one of the best defenders on the Giants this season and has upped his play since the franchise traded Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks, leaving them needing more contributions on the defensive end.

Okereke’s sentiments regarding McFadden seeing the fruits of his labor are encouraging to the Giants, especially when evaluating their draft stock in 2024 and beyond. The Giants have seven picks in the upcoming draft, and will likely select a defensive end to replace Williams between rounds two and four.

McFadden will be able to set an example for incoming players as a second-year veteran who has been able to work hard, beat out an established contributor at his position, and progress throughout the season. He has truly established himself as a foundational piece in the future of Big Blue’s defense.