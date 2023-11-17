Giants could reportedly make major coaching staff changes this offseason

New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Nfl Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants could be making some major changes to their coaching staff this offseason. At 2-8, Big Blue is nearly the bottom of the NFL’s standings through the first 10 weeks of the season. Head coach Brian Daboll is expected to be retained, but some key components of his staff seem likely to be let go in the offseason.

Giants could move on from top coaching coordinators

According to NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Giants could be moving on from both offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale this offseason.

“What is expected is the release of assistant coaches and the coordinators,” Pauline reports. “Few expect defensive coordinator Wink Martindale or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to be retained. People from Kafka’s team confide in me that they don’t expect the former college quarterback to survive.”

Despite the likely firings of Kafka and Martindale, Daboll is expected to remain the team’s head coach. Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are expected to return next season “barring anything drastic,” per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz.

Would firing Kafka and Martindale be the right decision?

Considering the season the Giants’ offense has had, Kafka’s likely termination comes as no surprise. New York ranks dead last in offensive yards per game (259.2) and points per game (11.8). In all likelihood, Kafka will be fired.

The more controversial decision, however, would be to fire Martindale. Big Blue’s defense has been inconsistent this season, but considering the unit’s lack of personnel talent, their impressive moments stand out like a lighthouse in the dark.

Martindale’s defense has kept the Giants in games this season while the offense has faltered and squandered golden opportunities to score points on a consistent basis. Firing Martindale may be a decision that comes back to bite Big Blue in the long run.

Entering the offseason, the Giants will have some difficult decisions to make. With this season turning out to be such a disappointment, changes will be made in an effort to turn things around in 2024.