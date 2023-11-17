Giants: Evidence that Brian Daboll hasn’t lost the locker room yet

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ season is falling apart and frustration has begun to boil over to the sidelines in recent weeks. Head coach Brian Daboll is fighting to keep the locker room together despite vocal frustration from a few key leaders in the clubhouse. However, it appears that Daboll evidently has not yet lost the locker room and still owns the support of his players.

Turmoil on the Giants’ sidelines

The frustration among Giants players became more obvious than ever in Week 10 as WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were captured by Fox’s broadcast having a heated conversation with position coach Mike Groh. This was one of many moments this season where frustration has been visible on the sidelines.

Daboll has been captured by various broadcasts blowing his gasket throughout games this season. Headsets have been slammed to the ground, tablets have been thrown, and referees have heard the screaming complaints of Daboll.

During the G-Men’s loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday, Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were seen having a lengthy conversation, as reported by sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi during the Fox broadcast. Daboll and Martindale downplayed any speculated rift stemming from the sideline tensions this week.

Daboll was also seen having an “animated discussion” with star RB Saquon Barkley during the team’s Week 10 loss. Barkley, however, came to the defense of Daboll this week and detailed the positive aura that is still radiating in the Giants’ locker room.

There is still “joy” in the locker room

Despite all of the sideline frustration, Barkley is still feeling “joy” in the locker room.

“We’re 2-8, but it doesn’t feel like we’re 2-8, to be completely honest. The way we’re practicing – we’re fast, there’s still joy. It’s not like you walk in the building, ‘I’m 2-8, my life is miserable.'” Saquon Barkley via SNY

In previous seasons, the Giants have seen the effects that losing can have on a locker room. Tension and division within the locker room led to the firings of previous head coaches Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur, and Joe Judge.

Those three coaches struggled to keep that “joy” in the locker room when the team couldn’t buy wins during their respective second seasons. All three were fired in or at the end of their respective second seasons, too.

Daboll is not expected to be fired after this season, however, and will be the first head coach since Tom Coughlin to get a third year leading the sideline.

The Giants are expected to stand by Brian Daboll

According to NFL Insider Tony Pauline, firing Daboll doesn’t seem to be in CEO and team President John Mara’s plans. However, “few expect defensive coordinator Wink Martindale or offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to be retained.”

Daboll acknowledged potential discontent from the team’s ownership this week.

“Kind of like everybody’s,” Daboll said when asked what ownership’s reaction to the team’s losing this season (h/t GiantsWire). “Nobody’s happy.”

The Giants are expected to retain Daboll as head coach this offseason, but significant changes are likely on the horizon within his coaching staff. It will be crucial for Daboll to finish the year strong and keep the locker room culture intact heading into the offseason.