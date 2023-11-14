Several Giants players voice frustration with continual losing

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ season is all but over after the Dallas Cowboys handed them a crushing 49-17 loss this past Sunday. With another embarrassing defeat, pride has kicked in for several of the Giants’ key players.

Barkley Infuriated With Giants’ Continual Blowout Losses

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, Saquon Barkley had this to say about the mounting frustrations in the locker room and how the 2-8 Giants must reel it in with seven games remaining in their schedule:

“It’s definitely tough right now losing like that, getting embarrassed week after week,” running back Saquon Barkley said. “But you have to be a man about it. Obviously you can be in your feelings for a short time, but you have to get ready for next week. That’s the NFL.”

Barkley, as well as Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, were all seen animated on the sidelines throughout last Sunday’s game. The Giants did not get on the scoreboard until the third quarter and were thoroughly outplayed by a dominant Cowboys offense.

Individually, the offensive line was not able to help Barkley with enough holes in the line of scrimmage, and Tommy DeVito was only able to throw for 86 yards to his receivers. Barkley also had a gripe with play calling on certain possessions, which led to his boilover.

The Giants have averaged a mere 11 points in their last three outings and let the Las Vegas Raiders run all over the field as well in their previous matchup, conceding 30 points on the affair. They clearly miss Daniel Jones’ presence, and Tyrod Taylor’s all the more under center.

Injuries Are Chiefly to Blame For Giants Failing to String Together Enough Wins

Much of Barkley’s reflection of the Giants’ moribund season boils down to injuries throwing off their rhythm from the onset. Barkley missed two weeks with a high-ankle sprain, Jones was in and out of the lineup until an ACL tear ended his season. Taylor’s injury to his rib cage has robbed him of the last three weeks of action and the offensive line has been banged up with injuries to Evan Neal, Andrew Thomas, and others throughout the season.

LB Bobby Okereke also stated that he knows that the Giants can play better individually and as a unit, which makes their lack of wins all the more upsetting. Giants head coach Brian Daboll boiled it down to executing better, starting with himself. Injuries have thrown off their continuity, but for the final seven games of the year, all hands will need to be on deck to muster up any positives that the Giants can take with them into the offseason.