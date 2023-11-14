Are Giants’ Schoen, Daboll on the hot seat?

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants, led by head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, face a pivotal moment in their team’s development. Daboll, who won the AP Coach of the Year award in 2022, and Schoen, tasked with managing salary space and rebuilding the team, are under scrutiny as the Giants continue to lag behind in competitiveness.

Team’s Struggles Under Daboll

Daboll, a former offensive coordinator, has seen his team struggle offensively, averaging a league-low 11.8 points per game. This statistic is especially concerning given the expectations set by his offensive background. Compounded by the weakest pass-blocking unit in football and resorting to their third-string quarterback, Tommy DeVito, the Giants’ challenges have been formidable.

The Giants’ Path Ahead: Drafting a Quarterback

The Giants’ trajectory toward a top-3 draft pick in 2024 opens up the possibility of drafting a new quarterback. This strategy could be vital for Schoen and Daboll to pivot the team’s fortunes and potentially secure their positions within the organization.

Daniel Jones’ Future and Financial Implications

With quarterback Daniel Jones recovering from a torn ACL and the team’s considerable financial commitment to him, the Giants face a decision on whether to continue relying on him. Moving on from Jones in favor of a rookie quarterback could offer financial flexibility and a fresh start for the team’s offense.

Even though Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension and will count $47.1 million against the cap next year, they can get out of the deal ahead of the 2025 season and spread the remaining $22.2 million in dead money across the final two years of his deal. This would open up a significant amount of salary space for the Giants to work with and allow them to build around a rookie quarterback on a low-cost deal.

Nov 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Importance of Stability in Leadership

Despite the Giants’ current struggles, constant changes in coaching and general management are not a sustainable strategy. Recognizing the achievements of Daboll with Josh Allen, the ownership might prefer to maintain consistency in leadership, allowing Schoen and Daboll another season to rectify the situation.

Building Around a New Quarterback

With college football still underway and the Giants doing their due diligence on multiple passers, including Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, all signs point toward a different signal caller in the future.

At this juncture, both Schoen and Daboll will probably retain their jobs. Offering them another season to fix things is generous of Mara, but disrupting the process of a true rebuild and finishing up the foundation of the roster through the draft may have even more catastrophic long-term results.

Potential Roster Changes

Ownership knows what Daboll did to help take Josh Allen to another level, and that shouldn’t be forgotten when it comes to a rookie quarterback. The evergreen issue of injuries continues to plague the Giants, especially on their offensive line, which has been reinforced repeatedly by financial commitments and high draft picks.

Big Blue may be in the market for a new right tackle this upcoming off-season. Still, a great quarterback can elevate everybody around them, which is exactly what the Houston Texans are experiencing with CJ Stroud this season.