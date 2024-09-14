The Giants need to get their explosive 2nd-year wideout more involved

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense was stagnant in Week 1 as they suffered a 28–6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. The Giants’ offense totaled only 240 yards against Minnesota but will look to bounce back in a critical Week 2 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Among the struggles present in their first matchup was the lack of involvement for second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The Giants were expected to get Hyatt more involved this season, yet he was absent from the game plan in Week 1. Entering Week 2, the Giants need to get Hyatt more involved as he embarks on a breakout campaign.

Jalin Hyatt was absent from the gameplan in Week 1

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

In Week 1, Hyatt took the field for just 15 snaps, which accounted for only 23% of the team’s 68 total plays ran. He was targeted just once and dropped his one opportunity for a reception. The Giants were expected to split starting reps between both Hyatt and veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton this season. However, in Week 1, Slayton was the clear-cut starter with Hyatt playing more of a rotational role. That could change in Week 2, though.

The Giants win when Hyatt is involved and making plays

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are preparing to match up against a Washington Commanders secondary that got shredded to bits in Week 1. They surrendered a staggering 289 passing yards and four touchdowns to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their loss last weekend. Washington’s secondary is thin, dealing with injuries, and had no answers for the Bucs’ offense.

In Week 2, the Commanders will be looking to bounce back the same as the Giants. Both teams are coming off losses from last weekend, the Giants’ offense is looking to improve, and the Commanders’ secondary needs to play better.

Generating more explosive plays has been a point of emphasis for the G-Men. Unfortunately, that point seemed to be missed in Week 1. But in Week 2, they will have opportunities to create big plays against the Commanders — they just need to put their personnel in the right positions to succeed.

Hyatt is one of Big Blue’s best explosive-play-generators. He had an average depth of target of 21.0 yards last season and averaged 16.2 yards per reception, totaling 23 receptions on 40 targets for 373 yards as a rookie.

According to Dan Salamone of Giants.com, the Giants are 3-0 when Hyatt has a reception of more than 18 yards. One of those wins was against Washington last season (pass delivered by Tyrod Taylor).

As the Giants prepare to face the Commanders in Week 2, they need to gameplan to create more explosive plays, and they need to gameplan to get Hyatt more involved. He could be the key to getting the offense moving, scoring points, and winning games.