Giants rule out three starters for Week 2 matchup at Washington

The New York Giants are expected to be shorthanded this weekend against the Washington Commanders. The Giants ruled out three starters ahead of their Week 2 divisional matchup.

The Giants have ruled out cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), linebacker Darius Muasau (knee), and wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski (groin) for their upcoming contest with the Commanders. Each of these three players was in line to start prior to sustaining their respective injuries that will keep them sidelined this weekend.

McCloud got the start at outside cornerback opposite Deonte Banks in Week 1. He struggled early in the game, then suffered a knee injury that sidelined him midway through the game. With McCloud out, Cor’Dale Flott will likely slot into his position, opening up the nickel cornerback job for rookie Dru Phillips to play.

Muasau started at inside linebacker alongside Bobby Okereke after Micah McFadden (groin) was ruled out. With McFadden returning from his injury this week, Muasau will head to the sideline as he recovers from a knee injury. The sixth-round rookie totaled six combined tackles and one interception against the Vikings in Week 1.

Olszewski was in line to play in Week 1 despite being on the injury report during the week leading up to kickoff. However, he re-aggravated his groin injury during pre-game warmups and missed the team’s opening contest. Having still not recovered at full, Olszewski will be sidelined for the second week in a row. The Giants signed return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette this week to add depth to the position while Olszewski remains out.

Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are both expected to play this week despite being on the injury report. Nabers was limited in Thursday’s practice with a knee injury but practiced in full on Friday and will play on Sunday. Slayton missed practice this week while in concussion protocol but returned to practice in full on Friday. He is expected to suit up against the Commanders as well.