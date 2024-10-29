The Giants’ locker room is on the brink of collapse

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Heading into Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants‘ season appears all but over. Sitting at 2–6, last in the NFC East, they’ve endured three consecutive losses and have yet to score a passing touchdown since Week 5 against the Seahawks.

Despite their struggles, Giants’ star Dexter Lawrence believes they’re a good team working to get back on track. However, the team seems far from competent, let alone ready to claw their way back into Wild Card contention.

“I’m a little frustrated because we’re a good team, and we keep beating ourselves every week,” Lawrence said. “We can’t have that. I addressed it. We’ve just got to be mentally locked in on every play, not just plays here and there.”

Week 8 Loss to Steelers: A Series of Setbacks

The Giants’ Prime Time loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8 exposed many weaknesses. The defense struggled to contain Russell Wilson, and the Steelers’ ground game thrived, accumulating 167 yards on 31 attempts at an average of 5.4 yards per carry. Najee Harris alone ran for 114 yards on 19 carries.

Wilson also had a strong showing with 278 passing yards and a touchdown, prompting the Giants to bench cornerback Deonte Banks before halftime.

While Banks didn’t appear to commit any glaring mistakes, his benching signaled the Giants’ frustration with his performance. Dexter Lawrence openly expressed his dissatisfaction with the secondary on the sideline, and even head coach Brian Daboll had pointed words for the young corner. The team teeters on the brink of a breakdown, and without a win soon, the season could spiral into full despair.

Offensive Struggles Continue to Plague Giants

On the offensive side, Daniel Jones threw for 264 yards and an interception but failed to find the end zone. A series of pre-snap penalties hindered their offensive momentum, including a costly penalty on rookie Malik Nabers for failing to set before the snap, which nullified a Chris Manhertz touchdown. Darius Slayton provided a spark with 108 yards on four receptions, while Nabers added 71 yards on seven catches out of 13 targets.

Ultimately, the Giants beat themselves with penalties and missed opportunities, preventing them from capitalizing on chances provided by a Steelers team that left the door open. Despite a few strong throws from Jones and flashes of potential from the offense, their inability to execute in the red zone remains a glaring issue.

Tyrone Tracy Shines, but Red Zone Execution Lacks

While rookie running back Tyrone Tracy managed 145 yards on 20 carries, including a 45-yard touchdown run in the second half, the Giants’ passing game in the red zone remains an Achilles’ heel. Jones can rack up passing yards, but without red zone success, the Giants’ offense remains stifled.

Facing Washington: A Crucial Moment to Avoid Further Collapse

Another loss, especially to an NFC East rival, could crush any remaining optimism within the team. A looming trip to Germany to face the Panthers could further compound the Giants’ woes if they fail to turn things around. They are likely to scrape together a win or two, but this could jeopardize their draft position, making a difficult season feel even more futile.

The situation has reached a boiling point. Head coach Brian Daboll’s decision to bench a promising young cornerback and the recent comments from star pass rusher Brian Burns, calling for the team to “grow up” after Monday’s defeat, only underscore the need for leadership and a drastic turnaround. The question now is whether the Giants can regroup—or if the season will slip further out of control.

