The Giants landed a touchdown machine in the NFL Draft

The New York Giants might’ve made one of the biggest steals in the 2025 NFL Draft. With their fourth-round selection, No. 105 overall, the Giants selected Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo, who fell much later than his projected draft stock. Skattebo is a touchdown machine who will bring grit and home run ability to Big Blue’s offense.

The Giants landed a touchdown machine with RB Cam Skattebo

Skattebo might not be the fastest guy on the field, but he is still a threat to score from anywhere. He had 45 rushes of 10 or more yards and 21 rushes of 15 or more yards last season. Of his 1,712 rushing yards on the season, 1,202 of those yards came after contact. Skattebo forced 103 missed tackles in 2024, the second-most in the nation.

Possessing a dynamic skill set, Skattebo can make plays as both a rusher and receiver. He rushed for 21 touchdowns on the ground and added another three touchdowns receiving. His 1.95 yards per route run was the highest of any running back in college football, per Pro Football Focus. He also had 543 receiving yards, which led all running backs.

Nothing can get in Skattebo’s way. He averaged 4.09 yards after contact per rushing attempt, which ranked eighth among all college football running backs last season.

Moving the sticks should be easier now for the Giants with Skattebo in their backfield. He picked up 103 first downs as a runner last season, proving to be an absolute chain mover.

Skattebo will bring an element of dynamism and power to the Giants’ offense. He has a versatile skill set to go with a smash-mouth mentality with the ball in his hands. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Skattebo as a “carnage creator” in his scouting profile.

The Giants landed themselves a steal in Round 4, injecting a rare level of violence and versatility into their offense.