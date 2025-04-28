Giants hint at surprise move for rookie lineman that could reshape the o-line

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Despite being projected by many to transition inside at the next level, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll indicated on Sunday that rookie Marcus Mbow will compete at right tackle this summer during training camp.

Mbow, drafted 156th overall, slid down the draft board for no glaring reason.

His size — 6’5″ and 300 pounds — is solid but not ideal for NFL tackle standards, particularly when it comes to sheer mass and anchor strength.

Still, at just 22 years old, there’s room to fill out his frame.

Mbow already plays with more strength than his build suggests, and his quick feet give him an edge that not many late-round tackles possess.

The Giants are looking ahead at right tackle depth

Right now, the Giants have a handful of players competing for spots across the offensive line.

At right guard, Evan Neal, Greg Van Roten, and Aaron Stinnie are expected to battle it out.

At right tackle, veteran Jermaine Eluemunor holds down the starting job, but he’s entering the final year of a two-year contract and will be seeking a payday next offseason.

The Giants may not want to invest heavily in a veteran nearing 30, which leaves a lane open for Mbow to develop into a long-term starter.

It’s a classic example of planning ahead — finding the potential heir apparent before the need becomes desperate.

Mbow’s college performance offers some optimism

Mbow’s 2024 season at Purdue wasn’t spotless, but it showed plenty of upside.

Over 666 snaps, including 385 pass-blocking reps, he allowed 25 pressures and three sacks with seven penalties.

While those numbers suggest he needs polish, Mbow also strung together some excellent games against quality competition.

He projects as a developmental player who, if given time, could transform into a legitimate starter.

It’s worth noting that the Giants finally have an offensive line coach in Carmen Bricillo known for maximizing player traits, and Mbow’s athleticism and foot speed are great building blocks.

A smart, patient plan for development

The Giants won’t rush Mbow into action.

They can stash him behind Eluemunor for the 2025 season, allowing him to add mass, refine his technique, and absorb the speed of the NFL from the sidelines.

But if injuries hit — and with the way NFL seasons usually go, they often do — Mbow could be thrust into the lineup sooner than expected.

It’s not just about filling a roster spot.

If Mbow develops the way the Giants hope, they could have a homegrown starting right tackle by 2026, saving themselves millions and adding long-term stability to an offensive line desperate for it.

Sometimes the best moves are the ones made quietly — and Marcus Mbow could be one of those hidden gems.

