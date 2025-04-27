The Giants pulled an Eagles move and lucked into a highly rated prospect

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants finally executed a move that would make the Philadelphia Eagles proud.

In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they landed Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, a prospect many expected to come off the board much earlier.

The Eagles have built a reputation for finding talented players who fall for no good reason, and this time, the Giants beat them to the punch.

Marcus Mbow’s Profile: Athleticism and Upside for the Future

Mbow stands at 6’5″ and weighs 300 pounds, fitting the frame of an NFL lineman but still offering plenty of room to grow.

At just 22 years old, there’s reason to believe he can add a bit more bulk to his frame, which would significantly help his development.

Despite not being the biggest body on the field, Mbow’s nimble feet and athleticism make him a perfect fit for a team that wants their linemen to pull on outside zone runs and reach the second level.

His movement skills flash on tape, showing the type of agility rarely seen at his size.

College Performance Highlights an Impressive Foundation

This past season with Purdue, Mbow played 666 snaps, allowing 25 pressures and only three sacks.

His run blocking was the highlight of his game, and the Giants will value that immediately as they try to create a more consistent rushing attack.

Interestingly, Mbow has experience at right guard from his 2022 season, where he played 647 snaps and didn’t allow a single sack while surrendering only 14 pressures.

That versatility could allow him to compete at both guard and tackle early in his career.

Why the Giants’ Bet on Mbow Could Pay Big Dividends

If Mbow can build on his frame and hone his technique at the NFL level, there’s a good chance he wins the starting right guard job by his second season.

The Giants will likely cross-train him across multiple positions, but his best long-term fit looks like it will be inside.

Landing a player with a third-round grade in the fifth round is a major win for Joe Schoen and the Giants’ front office.

If developed properly, Mbow could anchor a guard spot for years to come, turning this pick into one of the bigger steals of the entire draft.

