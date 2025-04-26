Giants draft stud running back with 105th overall pick

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made it a mission this offseason to add tough, versatile playmakers to their offense.

At the 105th overall pick, they may have struck gold with Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, a bruising, energetic back who embodies everything head coach Brian Daboll wants on the field.

Skattebo brings power, energy, and big-play upside

Skattebo, 23, was essentially the heart and soul of Arizona State’s offense last year.

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He rushed for an eye-popping 1,712 yards, found the end zone 21 times, and only fumbled four times over an incredibly heavy workload.

At 5’10” and about 215 pounds, Skattebo may not have classic bell-cow size, but he runs like a freight train with no brakes.

Once he hits the second level, defenders have a tough time bringing him down without some serious effort.

A sneaky-good receiving threat

What makes Skattebo even more exciting for the Giants is his sneaky ability as a receiver.

He racked up 543 yards and three touchdowns through the air last season, showing soft hands and a willingness to work into open spaces.

Think of him like a Swiss Army knife for the Giants’ offense — ready to run between the tackles, leak out for screens, or punish defenses on wheel routes.

That kind of flexibility will be invaluable in a modern NFL offense that demands backs who can do more than just pound the rock.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A one-two punch that could be dangerous

Pairing Skattebo with rookie Tyrone Tracy gives the Giants two very different but complementary backs.

Tracy brings speed and lateral agility, while Skattebo brings the thunder and contact balance to pick up those dirty yards.

The Giants may have stumbled onto a combination that could tire out defenses quickly — one elusive, one punishing.

The type of player the Giants need

Perhaps the best part about Skattebo is his mentality.

He’s a player who truly loves the game and plays like every snap could be his last.

That type of energy tends to lift entire locker rooms, and the Giants have made it a point to draft players who bring passion along with production.

At the end of the day, Skattebo isn’t flashy.

He’s more of a workhorse with a bulldog mentality — and that’s exactly what the Giants’ offense needed more of.

