Giants bringing fire and ice duo back to their backfield in 2025

For two years in a row now, the New York Giants have found value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft with a running back selection. They stole Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round in 2024 and followed that up this weekend by selecting Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Skattebo and Tracy will join together to form a fire and ice duo in the Giants’ backfield, reminiscent of the dynamic duo that helped the Giants win Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Cam Skattebo bring two dynamic skill sets to the backfield

Despite being a rookie, Tracy emerged quickly last season as the team’s starting running back. He started in 12 games, totaling 839 yards and five touchdowns rushing with 284 yards and one touchdown receiving. Tracy plays with a solid blend of speed and power, making quick cuts and exploding for big-time gains. He had 18 runs of 10 or more yards.

Skattebo might not be an elite athlete, but what he lacks in speed, he makes up for in power and determination. The 5-foot-9-inch bruiser forced 103 missed tackles in 2024 per PFF, the second most in the nation. Skattebo racked up a ridiculous 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing with 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving in 2024.

A dynamic receiver, Skattebo will be a crucial component of the Giants’ offense as early as his rookie season. Meanwhile, Tracy will continue to lead as the team’s workhorse back.

The Giants’ new duo could emulate one from the past

This fire and ice duo could become reminiscent of the Brandon Jacobs-Ahmad Bradshaw pairing that helped fuel the Giants’ two Super Bowl runs in the Eli Manning era. Jacobs, like Skattebo, lacked long speed but beat opponents with sheer force and willpower. Bradshaw, meanwhile, was a more shifty one-cut back, like Tracy.

The running back by committee approach worked for the Giants during those two Super Bowl runs, and it is still working for several teams around the league, such as the Detroit Lions. Skattebo and Tracy have the potential to be a dangerous duo that gives the Giants a dynamic rushing attack.