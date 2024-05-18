The Giants have something special developing in the defensive trenches

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made calculated decisions this offseason, focusing on positional value which led to the departures of star running back Saquon Barkley and free safety Xavier McKinney via free agency. The NFL has increasingly moved towards minimizing spending on running backs due to high injury risks, except for championship-contending teams with financial flexibility.

The Giants, not currently in championship contention, felt the departure of Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles was a necessary move despite the emotional impact. They redirected their financial resources towards strengthening their defense, acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick and a mid-round selection.

Giants’ Dynamic Defensive Line Enhancements

Burns, a top-tier pass rusher, inked a five-year, $141 million deal with the Giants, which includes $87.5 million guaranteed. His contract features a reasonable $15 million cap hit for 2024 and provides the team with an option to part ways after the 2026 season with $14 million in dead cap space. This strategic contract reflects the current economic trends in the NFL, where player valuations and cap hits are escalating.

On the field, the Giants have significantly bolstered their pass rush. Previously reliant on Kayvon Thibodeaux, who produced commendably off the edge, Burns is expected to share the burden significantly.

Last season, the 26-year-old recorded 40 pressures and nine sacks, contributing 30 tackles and showcasing a 15.7% missed tackle rate. While Burns could improve his run defense and consistency, the Giants are eager to leverage his pass-rushing prowess.

Jan 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Thibodeaux, entering his third year, aims to build on a season that saw him generate 43 pressures and 13 sacks. Despite his sporadic performance, his potential is unmistakable, particularly evidenced during a two-game stretch where he accumulated five sacks against the Washington and Jets offensive lines.

Supporting the edge rushers is Dexter Lawrence, who continues to be a cornerstone of the defense from the interior. Commanding double teams, Lawrence enables his teammates to exploit one-on-one matchups.

Last year, he notched 70 pressures, nine sacks, and 53 tackles, solidifying his status as one of the premier defenders in the league. His recent four-year, $90 million contract extension, with $60 million guaranteed, underscores his value and seems like a prudent investment given the market trends.

While the loss of Leonard Williams poses a challenge on the interior, the Giants are optimistic about the potential of homegrown talents like DJ Davids and Jordon Riley. Additionally, Rakeem Nunez-Roches remains a crucial component in run defense, having recorded 11 pressures and 27 tackles last season.

With these strategic enhancements, the Giants possess a formidable pass rush. However, the secondary remains a point of concern due to its inexperience. The upcoming training camp will be crucial, as several young players vie for the CB2 spot alongside Deonte Banks, promising further clarity and potential breakthroughs in their defensive lineup.